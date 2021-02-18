Could Bengals Bolster O-Line With Rams Looking to Make a Deal?

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Could Bengals Bolster O-Line With Cap-Strapped Rams Looking to Make a Deal?

Rams Right Tackle Rob Havenstein is reportedly "available via trade"
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need to add quality offensive linemen to their room this offseason. 

They're expected to have over $37 million in cap space to work with, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. 

There are plenty of teams that are going to need to make moves to get under the cap, which was projected to be $210 million before the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 cap hasn't been set, but we know it'll be at least $180 million. 

Teams across the league could cut veteran players in hopes of shedding enough salary to get under the new cap. A team that has space—like the Bengals—could benefit. 

The Rams have made starting right tackle Rob Havenstein available to the rest of the league according to Chad Forbes. 

There was plenty of talk about him potentially being a cap casualty long before the report. 

The Rams are nearly $27 million over the cap at the moment, assuming it'll be $180 million in 2021. 

That means they're going to have to make some moves and trading Havenstein could be one of them. 

The 28-year-old would be an instant upgrade for the Bengals, who have relied on Bobby Hart at right tackle in each of the past three seasons. 

He would come with a $6.75M cap hit in 2021, but that's more than worth it if it helps protect star quarterback Joe Burrow. 

Havenstein earned an 80.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020. He allowed four sacks and five quarterback hits in 1,117 offensive snaps. 

Giving up a day three draft pick in exchange for a proven right tackle would be a no-brainer for the Bengals. They have eight selections this year, including two seventh-round picks. 

Parting with a fifth or sixth-rounder to secure a veteran like Havenstein would give the Bengals plenty of flexibility before free agency and the draft. 

