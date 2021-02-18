Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Continue to Build Around Joe Burrow

The Bengals' top two targets went off the board early in the draft

CINCINNATI — With free agency less than a month away, the Bengals still have plenty of time to put together a plan for April's NFL Draft.

Oregon's Penei Sewell and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase are at the top of most wish lists, but there's a chance neither guy falls to No. 5.

There are plenty of other great options if those two guys are off the board. Fans shouldn't expect Cincinnati to reach on an offensive tackle in the first round if Sewell isn't available. There's talk about Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater being in the same tier as the Oregon star, but I don't buy it.

If Sewell isn't available, the Bengals will either trade down for more picks or stand pat and take the top player on their board. That's exactly what they do in mock draft 3.0.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets (2-14) – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Miami Dolphins (10-6) (via Texans) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU



5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

With Sewell and Chase already gone, the Bengals take the best player on their board. Waddle is a speedy playmaker and most people in the NFL believe he has more upside than teammate DeVonta Smith.

Waddle averaged 18.9 yards-per-reception in three seasons at Alabama, appearing in 34 games. He did suffer a broken ankle in October, which derailed his junior year, but he has all the traits to be a top playmaker at the NFL level.

Waddle wins at the line of scrimmage with his speed, athleticism and technique. He doesn't let opposing cornerbacks get their hands on him, which is a requirement if they're going to keep up with a wide receiver with his speed.

The 22-year-old averaged 22.28 yards-per-reception in his first four games of the 2020 season prior to suffering the ankle injury. He had 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Smith had 38 receptions for 483 yards and four scores over that span.

As great as Smith was in 2020, Waddle was Alabama's No. 1 wide receiver and the guy that put the fear in opposing defenses before he got hurt.

He's a perfect fit with the current Bengals' roster. A trio of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Waddle would do wonders for Burrow, who's hoping to connect on more downfield throws in 2021.

This team needs a speed boost. Waddle runs and plays fast. He dominated in the SEC and even came back and played in the National Championship Game against Ohio State even though he wasn't 100%. He doesn't have an injury history outside of the broken ankle and is a proven kick and punt returner.

If Chase and Sewell are gone, there's a good chance Waddle is the top player on the Bengals' board. Kyle Pitts will get a lot of consideration in this spot as well. They go with the speedster at No. 5.

Watch some of Waddle's highlights and check out the rest of the mock draft below.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech



10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants (6-10) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama



12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State



13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern



14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami



15. New England Patriots (7-9) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan



18. Miami Dolphins – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida



19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC



20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama



21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina



22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Trevon Moehrig, S, Missouri

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia



26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama



27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson



30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue



31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington

-----

Check out Mock Draft 1.0 and Mock Draft 2.0!

You May Also Like:

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook