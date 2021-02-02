Deshaun Watson Reportedly Willing to Sit Out 2021 Season

Deshaun Watson is unhappy in Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler has officially requested a trade and has no plans of playing for the Texans again according to NBC analyst Chris Simms.

"I've been led to believe this—that there's no way that Deshaun Watson will play for the Houston Texans again," Simms said on PFT Live on Monday. "I have been told by somebody that I trust that says 'Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans ever again, and he's willing to sit out football for the year if he has to.' That's where I've been led to understand this situation and where it's at right now, and like I said, it's someone that I trust very much."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said the team had "zero interest" in trading Watson.

Meanwhile, former Bengals and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Watson should "stick to his guns."

There isn't a trade deadline to worry about in the offseason, but the NFL Draft, which begins on April 29, feels like an invisible deadline that both Watson and the Texans need to keep in mind.

If they're going to trade him to the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers or any other team then a deal would have to happen prior or during the draft. The Texans would want multiple picks in this years' NFL Draft if they did move their franchise star.

Watson and the Texans are staring at each another waiting to see which one blinks first. It doesn't sound like the star quarterback is going to change his mind anytime soon.

