Texans GM 'We Have Zero Interest' in Trading Deshaun Watson

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio: 'We Have Zero Interest' in Trading Deshaun Watson

The Texans are hoping to repair their relationship with Watson
Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, but are the Texans willing to trade him? 

Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed the trade speculation before the team introduced new head coach David Culley on Friday afternoon. 

"Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "We have zero interest in trading the player."

Watson, 25, officially asked for a trade earlier this month. The news became public on Thursday. 

The three-time Pro Bowler is frustrated with the lack of communication within the organization. The Texans have had plenty of dysfunction during Watson's four seasons in Houston. 

They went 4-12 this season, despite having a premiere quarterback in the league. That's hard to do in today's NFL, but they managed to do it. 

Watson has a no-trade clause, which allows him to decline a potential trade before it happens. He reportedly has his eyes on the Jets, Panthers and Dolphins. All three teams could offer the Texans a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in a potential package for the star signal-caller. 

Watson has some control over his future due to the no-trade clause, but the Texans have to be willing to deal him.

Caserio wants Watson to blink, but it sounds like the star quarterback has made up his mind. 

There's plenty of time between now and the draft in April. If the Texans were going to move Watson, doing it before the draft would be wise. 

There's also a chance the Texans try to repair the relationship with Watson. 

"The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's (Watson) going to be a Houston Texan," Culley said during his introductory press conference

Fixing things would be ideal for the Texans, but they have a long way to go if they're going to salvage the relationship with their star quarterback.

