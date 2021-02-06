NFL Rumors: Eagles 'Close' to Trading Carson Wentz

Wentz could be the next quarterback to change teams

Carson Wentz could be the next starting quarterback to switch teams. The Eagles are reportedly close to trading the former second overall pick according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Indianapolis and Chicago are both natural destinations for Wentz. Colts head coach Frank Reich worked with Wentz in Philadelphia, as did Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

Carolina is another team that is looking to upgrade at the quarterback position.

The Eagles would incur a $33.8 million dead cap charge in 2020 if they traded Wentz, but it would free up future space and give them a much clearer outlook moving forward.

The asking price for Wentz is high and they'd likely demand multiple draft picks in any deal according to McLane.

Philadelphia took Jalen Hurts in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He could start for them in 2021 if they traded Wentz. They also have the sixth overall pick this year and could use that on one of the top quarterback prospects.

-----

You May Also Like:

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook