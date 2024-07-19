All Bengals

Jake Paul Shares Hilarious Story Involving Joe Burrow From White Party

A nice gesture by the Bengals' star quarterback.

James Rapien

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Steelers took a 16-10 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Steelers took a 16-10 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attended Michael Rubin's annual all white party earlier this month.

The 27-year-old is used to reading defenses, but he made a different read at the party. Jake Paul said Burrow brought him water after realizing how many adult beverages Paul had consumed.

"Since I hadn't drank in a while, I was way too gone," Paul said. "Joe Burrow was like 'Yo bro, I need to get you some water.' And he got me some water. It didn't help at all actually. I'm pretty sure it got worse after that."

It's not surprising to know that Burrow was a caretaker at the biggest party of the year. He's in rooms full of the biggest celebrities on the planet and makes sure he grabbed Paul a water.

The Bengals' leader did his part after Paul "had a bunch of drinks." Paul told the story in the video below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day

A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender

Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

-----

Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News