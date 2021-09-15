Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: 'Enjoy the Show'

The Bengals' youngster is confident after making a big splash in Week 1.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase faced plenty of questions ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Vikings.

The Bengals' rookie answered them and then some by finishing with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown in his rookie debut.

Chase dropped four of the five passes that were thrown his way in the preseason, which led to some fair and unfair criticism and concern that was thrown his way.

After setting a Bengals rookie record for most receiving yards in a debut, he appeared on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

"I'm gonna let them sit back and enjoy the show," Chase said when asked about his doubters.

The 21-year-old is confident, but he knows he has to put in the work if he's going to succeed. He regularly shows up to practice early and stays late to ensure he has success on Sunday's.

"I gotta get faster and better on that game speed," Chase said. "Lining up faster, knowing what I gotta do quicker and faster."

The Bengals drafted Chase with the fifth pick for a reason. He'll try to duplicate his Week 1 performance this Sunday in Chicago.

