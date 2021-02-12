NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Report: J.J. Watt 'Doesn't Want to Play' With His Brothers

The Texans released Watt on Friday
The Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt on Friday. The move allows the five-time All-Pro to sign with a new team before free agency begins. 

There's plenty of speculation that Watt could land in Pittsburgh to play with his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt. 

The Steelers are the favorites to sign him, followed by the Buccaneers, Ravens and Packers. 

Despite the speculation, Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland says Watt doesn't want to play with his brothers in Pittsburgh

"I am told that he doesn't want to play with his brothers," Grossi said on Friday. 

The Steelers have cap issues, but Ben Roethlisberger is expected to restructure his contract and Maurkice Pouncey retired, which could help clear room to potentially add a player like Watt. 

With that said, signing with a team like the Buccaneers, Ravens or Packers would make more sense if he's looking to win a Super Bowl in 2021. 

Watt probably would love to suit up alongside his brothers, but he might not view the Steelers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. 

There are plenty of teams expected to be interested in the star defensive end. 

Watt is still playing at a high level. He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He was the seventh highest graded edge defender this season according to Pro Football Focus (85.5).

