Carlos Dunlap is a 'Burrow Believer'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow only played in 10 games as a rookie, but he left quite an impression on his teammates and the rest of the NFL.

He's been praised by coaches and teammates for the way he carries himself. Even some of the Bengals' opponents have noticed and complemented Burrow.

Carlos Dunlap's tenure in Cincinnati may have ended ugly, but he's the latest to praise the Bengals' signal-caller. The two-time Pro Bowler is all-in on the 24-year-old.

"I believe Joe Burrow is definitely going to be the future of the NFL. He has a lot of potential," Dunlap told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio. "He has a lot of heart. He cares. He's very passionate about what he does and about getting better at what he does. It's clear what the Bengals organization saw, and I think the world got to see in him in the games he was able to play in. It just sucks that he got hurt the way he did and now he's got to tackle the rehab process. But I believe he has more than enough mental toughness to get through that. I can't wait to see him get back."

Burrow completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. The Bengals were 2-6-1 and had a 9-7 lead in the third quarter of their Week 11 matchup against Washington when he was lost for the season.

Burrow kept Cincinnati in multiple games that could've been blowouts.

If the Bengals put the right pieces around him this offseason, then there's no reason why he won't have a bright future in the Queen City.

-----

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals



Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook