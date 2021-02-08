Carlos Dunlap is a 'Burrow Believer'

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow: He's the 'Future of the NFL'

Dunlap believes in Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow only played in 10 games as a rookie, but he left quite an impression on his teammates and the rest of the NFL. 

He's been praised by coaches and teammates for the way he carries himself. Even some of the Bengals' opponents have noticed and complemented Burrow.

Carlos Dunlap's tenure in Cincinnati may have ended ugly, but he's the latest to praise the Bengals' signal-caller. The two-time Pro Bowler is all-in on the 24-year-old. 

"I believe Joe Burrow is definitely going to be the future of the NFL. He has a lot of potential," Dunlap told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio. "He has a lot of heart. He cares. He's very passionate about what he does and about getting better at what he does. It's clear what the Bengals organization saw, and I think the world got to see in him in the games he was able to play in. It just sucks that he got hurt the way he did and now he's got to tackle the rehab process. But I believe he has more than enough mental toughness to get through that. I can't wait to see him get back."

Burrow completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. The Bengals were 2-6-1 and had a 9-7 lead in the third quarter of their Week 11 matchup against Washington when he was lost for the season.

Burrow kept Cincinnati in multiple games that could've been blowouts. 

If the Bengals put the right pieces around him this offseason, then there's no reason why he won't have a bright future in the Queen City.

-----

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Carlos Dunlap is a 'Burrow Believer'

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; A fans runs onto the field in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Kevin Harlan Delivers Epic Call of Super Bowl Streaker

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bucs' Linebacker Devin White Was Surprised the Chiefs Were Favored

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady Called His Shot Prior to Super Bowl LV

2009.09.20 BENGALS SPORTS : The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer takes a third quarter snap against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday September 20, 2009. The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger Bengals 40 2009 09 20
News

Carson Palmer 'Blown Away' By Joe Burrow's Rookie Season

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Chiefs vs Buccaneers: My Pick For Super Bowl LV

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Say They Aren't Trading Watson

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and linebacker Christian Harris at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Potentially Taking Kyle Pitts at No. 5