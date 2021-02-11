Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

The organization may have tipped their hand on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need a Ring of Honor. You know it, I know and it appears they know it.

They tweeted a picture of a snow covered Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday afternoon with a simple caption: "Is it September yet?"

Unfortunately, they might've tipped their hand about potentially announcing a Ring of Honor.

The photo showed three names—Anderson, Krumrie and Muñoz hanging above the lower level at Paul Brown Stadium.

If the Bengals were going to announce an inaugural Ring of Honor class, then Ken Anderson, Tim Krumrie and Anthony Muñoz would be no-brainer additions.

The Bengals deleted the tweet, but fans have already started reacting to a potential announcement about the Ring of Honor.

Last year, AllBengals released a mythical Ring of Honor, which included all three candidates that were shown in the picture the Bengals tweeted on Wednesday.

Check out our inductions below:

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 1

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 2

-----

-----

