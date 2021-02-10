Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign This Offseason

NFL fans are dreaming about their favorite team adding top free agents this offseason.

Whether it's Trent Williams, Taylor Moton or another veteran, most Bengals fans and analysts agree that the organization needs to try to lure one of the top free agents to Cincinnati this offseason.

Dave Lapham is no different. He would love to see the Bengals sign one of the top free agent guards.

"I'd probably spend my big dollars on Joe Thuney or Brandon Scherff," Lapham said on the latest episode of the Bengals Booth Podcast. "One of those offensive linemen that can be a bell cow. Everybody talks about how guards aren't that important. Well in today's NFL they've become more and more important. They're important in the run game. Everybody talks about pressure in a quarterbacks face. The depth of the pocket is determined by the guards and the center up front so I think the guards are taking a bigger and bigger role.

"How did Joe Burrow's injury occur? It occurred with a guard being bull rushed in a game against the Washington Football Team. I just think those guys are proven guys. They're both 28-years-old. I'm sure it would be a bidding war. It would be big dollar, but it would knock one of the big needs off."

Dan Hoard asked Lapham to name one high-priced free agent and he picked the top guards on the market.

Scherff might be a better fit since he already plays right guard. Both guys would be huge upgrades in the trenches for the Bengals, who had the worst guard play in the NFL last season.

In a perfect world, the Bengals would sign a high-end guard and tackle. They'll have enough cap space to do so, but are they willing to spend big money in free agency for a second consecutive season?

If they are, then there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to sign two quality offensive linemen.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Lapham below.

