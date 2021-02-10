NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Analyst Has Bengals Signing Top Free Agent Offensive Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

This would be a step in the right direction
It's no secret that the Bengals need help in the trenches. Cincinnati has had one of the worst offensive lines in each of the past five seasons. 

Their inability to keep Joe Burrow upright cost the team games and put the future of the franchise in jeopardy after his season-ending knee injury in Week 11. 

The Bengals have to make sure something like that doesn't happen again. 

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler believes Patriots guard Joe Thuney is a perfect fit in Cincinnati. 

"Cincinnati needs help across the offensive line. Snagging a premier free-agent guard is a good start," Fowler wrote. "The Bengals could then double down in the second-tier tackle market and draft Oregon's Penei Sewell with the No. 5 pick. Lots of options for a team that must keep Joe Burrow protected. The Bengals have $32.7 million in cap space to make it happen."

Landing Thuney in free agency and taking Sewell with the No. 5 pick would be two huge steps in the right direction for the Bengals. 

Sewell might not fall to the fifth pick, which is why signing Thuney isn't enough. The Bengals need to add multiple offensive linemen in free agency, including a starting tackle. If Sewell is somehow available then they can still draft him or take someone else that may be higher on their board. 

Signing a big time guard like Thuney would be a good start, but the Bengals have a lot of work to do if they're going to put Burrow in a position to succeed in 2021 and beyond.

Nov 19, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) gestures as the Patriots celebrate a touchdown run by running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
© Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater
Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
