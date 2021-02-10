Analyst Has Bengals Signing Top Free Agent Offensive Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

This would be a step in the right direction

It's no secret that the Bengals need help in the trenches. Cincinnati has had one of the worst offensive lines in each of the past five seasons.

Their inability to keep Joe Burrow upright cost the team games and put the future of the franchise in jeopardy after his season-ending knee injury in Week 11.

The Bengals have to make sure something like that doesn't happen again.

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler believes Patriots guard Joe Thuney is a perfect fit in Cincinnati.

"Cincinnati needs help across the offensive line. Snagging a premier free-agent guard is a good start," Fowler wrote. "The Bengals could then double down in the second-tier tackle market and draft Oregon's Penei Sewell with the No. 5 pick. Lots of options for a team that must keep Joe Burrow protected. The Bengals have $32.7 million in cap space to make it happen."

Landing Thuney in free agency and taking Sewell with the No. 5 pick would be two huge steps in the right direction for the Bengals.

Sewell might not fall to the fifth pick, which is why signing Thuney isn't enough. The Bengals need to add multiple offensive linemen in free agency, including a starting tackle. If Sewell is somehow available then they can still draft him or take someone else that may be higher on their board.

Signing a big time guard like Thuney would be a good start, but the Bengals have a lot of work to do if they're going to put Burrow in a position to succeed in 2021 and beyond.

