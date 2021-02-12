Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff With Flurry of Moves

Zac Taylor's staff for the 2021 season is finalized

The Bengals hired Justin Hill to be their running backs coach in 2021. The 32-year-old spent the last six seasons in the same position at the University of Tulsa.

Hill played running back and linebacker at Rice University from 2007-10. He began his coaching career at Iowa State in 2011. He worked at Baylor from 2012-14 as an associate director of athletic performance before joining Tulsa's staff in 2015.

Hill replaces Jemal Singleton who served as the Bengals running backs coach for two seasons.

The Bengals interviewed multiple candidates including former Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown, before hiring Hill.

The Bengals also officially promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach. He joined Zac Taylor's staff last season and worked under Bob Bicknell as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2020.

Brad Kragthorpe will help Walters with the wide receivers. He's been named assistant wide receivers coach. The 28-year-old is entering his third season with Cincinnati. He was an offensive assistant for the past two seasons.

Check out the Bengals' entire 2021 coaching staff below.

Zac Taylor (head coach)

Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator)

Colt Anderson (assistant special teams)

Joey Boese (strength and conditioning)

Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator)

James Casey (tight ends)

Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant)

Al Golden (linebackers)

Justin Hill (running backs)

Marion Hobby (defensive line)

Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning)

Steve Jackson (secondary/cornerbacks)

Jordan Kovacs (defensive quality control)

Brad Kragthorpe (assistant wide receivers)

Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties)

Ben Martin (assistant offensive line)

Dan Pitcher (quarterbacks)

Frank Pollack (offensive line/run game coordinator)

Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator)

Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)

Troy Walters (wide receivers)

Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations)

