NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff With Flurry of Moves

Zac Taylor's staff for the 2021 season is finalized
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Bengals hired Justin Hill to be their running backs coach in 2021. The 32-year-old spent the last six seasons in the same position at the University of Tulsa. 

Hill played running back and linebacker at Rice University from 2007-10. He began his coaching career at Iowa State in 2011. He worked at Baylor from 2012-14 as an associate director of athletic performance before joining Tulsa's staff in 2015. 

Hill replaces Jemal Singleton who served as the Bengals running backs coach for two seasons. 

The Bengals interviewed multiple candidates including former Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown, before hiring Hill. 

The Bengals also officially promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach. He joined Zac Taylor's staff last season and worked under Bob Bicknell as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2020. 

Brad Kragthorpe will help Walters with the wide receivers. He's been named  assistant wide receivers coach. The 28-year-old is entering his third season with Cincinnati. He was an offensive assistant for the past two seasons.

Check out the Bengals' entire 2021 coaching staff below.

 Zac Taylor (head coach)

Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator) 

Colt Anderson (assistant special teams) 

Joey Boese (strength and conditioning) 

Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator) 

James Casey (tight ends) 

Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant) 

Al Golden (linebackers) 

Justin Hill (running backs) 

Marion Hobby (defensive line) 

Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning) 

Steve Jackson (secondary/cornerbacks) 

Jordan Kovacs (defensive quality control) 

Brad Kragthorpe (assistant wide receivers) 

Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties) 

Ben Martin (assistant offensive line) 

Dan Pitcher (quarterbacks) 

Frank Pollack (offensive line/run game coordinator) 

Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator) 

Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning) 

Troy Walters (wide receivers) 

Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations)

-----

You May Also Like:

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor runs drills during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff With Flurry of Moves

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three AFC North Teams Listed Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waits with teammates to walk onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Texans Releasing J.J. Watt

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady to Have 'Minor' Surgery on Knee

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Multiple Teams 'Very Interested' in Signing Steelers Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seahawks Management 'Not Happy' With Russell Wilson, Situation 'Not Sustainable'

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Two Bengals Players Mentioned on PFF's All-Era Prospect Team