Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model.

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Wilson. "I take a lot of pride in representing the Bengals as best as I can, and in being a role model for my home state of Wyoming."

Wilson played through a labrum tear in his right shoulder during part of Cincinnati's 2021 regular season and throughout their Super Bowl run. He had surgery to repair the injury this past offseason.

"Logan is the ultimate professional and displayed the level of perseverance and courage that makes him the ideal recipient of this award," said Bengals Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers. "He battled through a shoulder injury during the 2021 season, but was still very productive on the field and led the defense in tackles and interceptions. Logan had offseason shoulder surgery, he was resilient in his rehab and has been a very productive leader on and off the field this year."

Wilson is a budding star in the NFL. The linebacker has career highs in total tackles (115) and sacks (2.5) this season. He also has 3 passes defensed, 1 interception and one forced fumble.

The Ed Block Courage Award has become one of the most esteemed honors bestowed upon a player in the NFL and recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates.

DJ Reader won the award last year for the Bengals.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati's 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok