Logan Wilson Underwent Shoulder Surgery Following Bengals' Postseason Run

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery to Repair Torn Labrum

The 25-year-old was a big part of Cincinnati's defense in 2021.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson underwent right shoulder surgery last week to repair a torn labrum according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wilson played with the tear throughout the postseason after suffering the injury against the Chargers on Dec. 5.

The 25-year-old had 39 tackles and one interception in the postseason. He made a big leap in his second NFL season and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) looks on against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
