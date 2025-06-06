NFL Insiders Bullish on Pittsburgh Steelers' AFC North Chances After Aaron Rodgers Signing
CINCINNATI — The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers on Thursday. Are they close to winning the AFC North?
Longtime Steelers beatwriter Mark Kaboly thinks so.
"Steelers may be a Keenan Allen signing away from winning the AFC North," Kaboly tweeted.
He isn't alone.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes the Steelers can win the division.
"They were in the playoffs last year," Breer said. "If you sign Aaron Rodgers, you're not doing it to go out the way you went out last year. You're doing it to get to another level. They didn't swing for a single or a double, they swung for the fences here. That swing for the fences may lead to a strikeout, but it is a swing for the fences."
The Ravens are hoping to become the first team to win the AFC North in three consecutive seasons. Meanwhile, the Bengals are hoping to get back to the top of the division for the first time since 2022.
The Steelers last won the AFC North in 2020 when Burrow was a rookie. There's no doubt that they're rolling the dice on Rodgers, but he's better than Mason Rudolph or any of their other alternatives.
Will the 41-year-old give them enough to beat out Lamar Jackson and Burrow in the division?
That's the question that will have to be answered this season.
The Bengals play the Steelers on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 16 (Week 7). Then they head to Pittsburgh to play them a month later on Nov. 16 (Week 11).
