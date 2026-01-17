Report: Aaron Rodgers Not Expected to Return to Steelers in 2026

It appears the Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh is over.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Mike Tomlin parting ways with the Steelers earlier this week puts Rodgers’s future in Pittsburgh in doubt.

“I would not expect him to return to Pittsburgh now that Mike Tomlin is not back,” Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network ahead of the divisional round matchups. “What opportunities would Rodgers actually take for another season is a very real question. We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

Rodgers’s first season with the Steelers ended Monday night with an ugly 30–7 loss to the Texans in the divisional round. Following the game, Rodgers was asked about his future in the NFL.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions,” Rodgers said. “I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year—a lot of adversity but a lot of fun. It’s been a great year overall in my life ... and this has been a really good part of that coming here (to Pittsburgh) and being a part of this team.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media this week and appeared to hint that he doesn’t believe Rodgers will be back in Pittsburgh next season.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike,” Rooney said. "I think it will affect his decision."

When Tomlin addressed the Steelers and informed them he stepped down, The Athletic reported Rodgers was emotional throughout and apologized to his coach and teammates for coming up short.

If Rodgers doesn’t come back, the Steelers still have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard under contract for the 2026 campaign. They will also likely either turn to free agency or the 2026 NFL draft to address the position, as well.

