CINCINNATI — The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6 on Monday night to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

With that loss, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ties former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for the most consecutive playoff losses in NFL history with seven.

Lewis' streak started in 2005 and ended in 2015. It included two playoff losses to the Steelers. Meanwhile, Tomlin's streak started in 2016 and continued on Monday night.

Will the Steelers bring back Tomlin? Is it time for Pittsburgh to move on?

Those are questions that will be answered in the coming days. There has been plenty of head coaching turnover in the AFC North.

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski and the Ravens fired John Harbaugh after the conclusion of the 2025 season. If Tomlin and the Steelers do part ways, it's reasonable to think that Pittsburgh would show interest in Harbaugh, Stefanski and maybe even Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

The Browns interviewed Pitcher for their head coaching job last week. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh express interest in a young offensive mind like him if they moved on from Tomlin.

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is another hot candidate that has been interviewed by multiple teams, including the Titans, Falcons and Browns. Would the Steelers be interested in McDaniel?

Things feel like they're changing in Pittsburgh. That may just mean Aaron Rodgers retiring. It could mean the end of an era for Tomlin.

We'll get those answers in the near future.

Houston advanced and will play the Patriots next week. The Bills will play the Broncos in Denver. The winner of those games will represent the AFC in the Conference Championship Game.

