NFL Star Ends Holdout, Puts Spotlight on Trey Hendrickson Situation With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin ended his holdout on Saturday and reported for training camp.
The two-time Pro Bowler is looking for a new contract after finishing with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.
McLaurin and Trey Hendrickson were the two biggest stars holding out of training camp this season. With McLaurin opting to report to camp and hold-in, he'll save $50,000 per day in fines while he waits for a new deal.
"Plenty around the league believe a hold-in is way more powerful than a holdout because it’s a daily reminder with the media watching and cameras rolling during camp," Dianna Russini of The Athletic tweeted.
Hendrickson chose to holdout, which is probably less of a media distraction that being in front of cameras at practice every day.
Now that the Bengals signed first round pick Shemar Stewart, they can focus all of their attention on getting a deal done with Hendrickson.
Will McLaurin's decision to report for training camp help his cause? Is Hendrickson's decision to be away from the team the best move?
These situations are never comfortable. One guy had 13 touchdowns last season and the other led the NFL in sacks (17.5).
Both clearly want a new deal and on paper they deserve a new deal. Will it happen? Only time will tell.
It'll be interesting to see which approach works better. It's worth noting that Ja'Marr Chase was a hold-in last Summer and didn't end up getting a new contract.
