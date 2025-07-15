UFL @TheUFL defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, previously #Seahawks last season and college @uscfb to work out this week for #Cardinals and #Bengals

Arlington Renegades @XFLRenegades 23 year old recorded 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack as rotational starter @KPRC2 Repped by @VicEnwere1 pic.twitter.com/q0ZZYzucFW