Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout

Kyon Barrs has multiple workouts scheduled this week with training camp looming.

James Rapien

Dec 11, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a workout scheduled with defensive tackle Kyon Barrs according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Barrs, 23, also has a workout scheduled with the Cardinals. He most recently played for the Arlington Renegades of the UFL, compiling 23 tackles (one for loss) and one sack.

The Bengals start training camp on July 23. Barrs would give them another defensive tackle to lean on, especially early in camp. Veteran B.J. Hill missed most of the offseason program with an injury. It's unclear if he'll be 100% healthy for the start of camp.

Barrs spent four years at Arizona (2019-2022) before playing one year at USC (2023).

If the Bengals did sign him, he would join a defensive tackle room that includes T.J. Slaton, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Hill.

James Rapien
