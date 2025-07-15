Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a workout scheduled with defensive tackle Kyon Barrs according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Barrs, 23, also has a workout scheduled with the Cardinals. He most recently played for the Arlington Renegades of the UFL, compiling 23 tackles (one for loss) and one sack.
The Bengals start training camp on July 23. Barrs would give them another defensive tackle to lean on, especially early in camp. Veteran B.J. Hill missed most of the offseason program with an injury. It's unclear if he'll be 100% healthy for the start of camp.
Barrs spent four years at Arizona (2019-2022) before playing one year at USC (2023).
If the Bengals did sign him, he would join a defensive tackle room that includes T.J. Slaton, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Hill.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century
Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career
ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List
Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason
Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators
Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
-----
Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast