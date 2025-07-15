Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson hasn't said much since he surprised everyone by showing up to an offseason workout in May.
Hendrickson spoke with reporters for nearly 25 minutes, sharing thoughts about his contract situation with the Bengals and making it clear that he had no plans to plan in his current deal.
The 30-year-old is in the final year of his current contract and scheduled to make $16 million in base salary this season.
Hendrickson skipped Bengals mandatory minicamp last month. He hasn't said much since his 25 minute media session.
It's worth noting that Hendrickson has trained in Cincinnati over the past few months while in town for different charity events.
Will Hendrickson show up for training camp? Bengals veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, July 22.
Hendrickson broke his silence with a social media post on Monday. Watch it below:
