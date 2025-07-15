All Bengals

Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week

The Bengals star is unhappy about his current contract situation.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson hasn't said much since he surprised everyone by showing up to an offseason workout in May.

Hendrickson spoke with reporters for nearly 25 minutes, sharing thoughts about his contract situation with the Bengals and making it clear that he had no plans to plan in his current deal.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his current contract and scheduled to make $16 million in base salary this season.

Hendrickson skipped Bengals mandatory minicamp last month. He hasn't said much since his 25 minute media session.

It's worth noting that Hendrickson has trained in Cincinnati over the past few months while in town for different charity events.

Will Hendrickson show up for training camp? Bengals veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, July 22.

Hendrickson broke his silence with a social media post on Monday. Watch it below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century

Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser

Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career

ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List

Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason

Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators

Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

-----

Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News