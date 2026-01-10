Duke Tobin Makes It Clear: Bengals Will Address Major Weakness This Offseason

During Duke Tobin's press conference on Friday, many questions rightfully revolved around what exactly the plan is to fix a Bengals defense that has derailed back-to-back seasons.

In an effort to uncover any plans for what exact area could see the most attention of the defense this offseason, Tobin was asked what traits he is looking for on defense, and he made it clear right away that it is the ability to pressure the quarterback and insisted that they must address that area.

“Successful defenses, in my opinion, they have to be able to pressure the passer," Tobin said. "You'd like to be able to pressure with four,I think we need pass rush. I think that relieves some of the strain on the coverage."

Anyone who watched the Bengals defense this season should be able to tell you there is a definitive need for pass rush help, so it is worth pointing out that Tobin at least feels the same way and is someone who can directly control how that area of the defense shakes out.

Tobin would even add on to this by explaining his belief in building the fronts of both the offense and defense, despite the offense running through Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

“I'm a guy that believes in the front on both sides of the ball, that that is my focus. People might not believe that, but that is my focus," Tobin said. "They might believe I love throwing the ball down the field and having great wideouts. Those opportunities presented themselves, we grabbed them, and we're glad we did. But I want to build the front. I always want to build the front. And so there are a number of pieces that we think we need and can add, and we'll see if we can."

No matter how you feel about Tobin's comments in totality, this is one of the more direct answers he had during the 63-minute press conference.

The Bengals urgently need to address the pass rush on defense, whether that is on the edge, or at defensive tackle, the constant struggles to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks is one of the largest factors in why the defense has failed this team consistently during this three year playoff drought.

With Trey Hendrickson set to hit free agency, along multiple edge defenders from other teams, there is no reason why the Bengals cannot add more talent to the defensive end room.

The defensive tackle market in free agency is shallow at best. That could push the Bengals toward addressing that need in the draft.

The emphasis on pass rush is still good to hear at this moment, though. The determining factor for fans and media alike on Tobin's comments will come this offseason. Will their actions backup their words?

