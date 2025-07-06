Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is starring in season two of Netflix's "Quarterback." The show will premiere on Tuesday, July 8.
Burrow's mom Robin Burrow shared some insight about Joe's affinity for fashion during a sneak peak at the show.
“I feel like from the time he was kind of little, he was always a little bit particular about his clothes. He liked what he liked for sure,” she said. “I think it’s exciting that he shows his personality in those ways.”
Burrow has become one of the NFL's biggest stars. His gameday attire has become part of the conversation since he entered the league in 2020.
“My mom was in fashion merchandising when I was little, so she’s already played a role in that,” Burrow said. “She would always get me colorful shirts that I would like to wear.”
Burrow also revealed that blue may be his new favorite color.
Watch the teaser below:
