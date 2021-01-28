Odell Beckham Jr. Appears to be Recovering Nicely

Beckham suffered a torn ACL against the Bengals in Week 7

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL against the Bengals in Week 7.

The star wide-out appears to be recovering nicely from the devastating left knee injury.

The 28-year old posted a video on Instagram of part of his workout on Thursday. Watch it below.

The Browns finished 11-5 in 2020 and went to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They beat the Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

Beckham's future in Cleveland has been questioned, but the three-time Pro Bowler looks like he's in great shape following the injury.

Baker Mayfield got comfortable in Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense toward the end of the season. If Mayfield continues to develop, then there's no reason why Beckham wouldn't help Cleveland's offense next season.

Beckham's under contract for the next three seasons. His salary becomes fully guaranteed for the 2021 season on the third day of the new league year. His cap hit is $15.7 million next season and $15 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

