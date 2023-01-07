Report: Bengals 'Furious' Home Playoff Game Could Come Down to Coin Toss

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are "furious" about the NFL's new playoff rules ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The league made the changes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Bengals' matchup with the Bills. The game was postponed and eventually canceled.

"Many in the Cincinnati organization are livid about a decision they feel penalizes the Bengals and rewards the Ravens," Schefter wrote. "The league told Cincinnati it should be happy it has been declared the AFC North winner, but the Bengals were furious the rules were changed on the fly and their playoff path intentionally altered.

"If the Bengals had beaten the Bills on Monday night in a game that was ultimately canceled after the cardiac arrest of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, Cincinnati might not have had anything to play for Sunday and could have opted to rest some players. Now the Bengals have to win Sunday to avoid a potential coin flip that would determine the site of next weekend's possible wild-card game against Baltimore, and they will have to play players who otherwise might not have been out there."

If Cincinnati beats Baltimore on Sunday, then they're guaranteed to host a playoff game at Paycor Stadium. If they lose to the Ravens, then a coin flip will determine homefield advantage in the Wild Card round, assuming the Bengals and Ravens face each other in the postseason.

Cincinnati is 11-4 and even with a loss, they would finish ahead of Baltimore (10-6) in the standings.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

