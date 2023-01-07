Key Matchups: Bengals Host Ravens in Regular Season Finale

The Bengals clinched the AFC North, but a win still means a lot on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — It has been an emotional week with the fallout of the Damar Hamlin situation—but the Bengals are ready to suit up for their regular-season finale against the Ravens after Hamlin's positive progress this week.

Sunday's game has a lot at stake, even with Cincinnati winning the AFC North by not resuming their Week 17 game against the Bills.

The Bengals have to beat Baltimore to secure a home playoff game. If they lose to the Ravens and face Baltimore in the Wild Card round, home-field advantage gets determined by a coin toss.

NFL owners cemented the playoff format after a meeting on Friday afternoon.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Zac Taylor, and players all voiced their frustrations on the NFL's playoff changes.

A Cincinnati win would avoid the coin toss mayhem. Let's take a look at this week's matchups.

Key Matchup of the Game: Joe Burrow vs. Ravens Secondary Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Burrow has had plenty of success against the Ravens in his career. He averages 335.3 yards per game, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 69.1% completion percentage in four contests. The quarterback didn't have his best game the last time these two teams played, but showed the value of depth on this offense. Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and the rest of the secondary were able to make Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd non-factors. Tee Higgins missed most of the game with an ankle injury. Chase had seven catches for 50 yards on 12 targets, while Boyd finished with three receptions for 32 yards on four targets. Burrow then found success with Hayden Hurst. The tight end had his breakout game as a Bengal. He hauled in six grabs for 53 yards and a touchdown. Although the Ravens haven't allowed a 300+ yard passing game since Week 8 (201.4 passing yards per game in that time frame), a full-strength Bengals offense is a mismatch for any opposing defense. Burrow has shown throughout the season he can share the wealth between his receivers, tight ends, and running backs in the passing game to run a firepower offense. Joe Mixon vs. Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The Ravens acquired Smith from the Bears at in the middle of the season, therefore, the linebacker did not play against the Bengals in Week 5. Baltimore's defense has been dominant since Smith's acquisition. In their first eight games of the season, they allowed nearly 23 points per game and 364.25 yards per game. Since Week 9, they have given up just 13 points per game and 292.75 yards per game. Queen is benefitting from Smith's presence. The linebacking duo has combined for 182 total tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss, and seven sacks (these numbers do not include Smith's stats with the Bears). The Ravens boast the third overall and rushing defenses thanks in large part to Smith and Queen. Mixon had a successful game against the Ravens in the first meeting. He rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries and added 10 more receiving yards. Mixon's 88 yards from scrimmage was a team-high. The running back will need to produce to help move the ball downfield against this defense. DJ Reader vs. Tyler Linderbaum, Ben Powers, Kevin Zeitler © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have carried the Ravens' offense after Lamar Jackson injured his knee in Week 13. The running backs are combining for 619 yards on 91 attempts since Week 14. However, the duo only has one touchdown in that span. A big reason for their success has been the run blocking up front by Linderbaum, Zeitler, and Powers. The linemen are hitting and driving their blocks, allowing Dobbins and Edwards to hit the second and third levels of defenses. The Ravens are first in the NFL with a team 77% run block win rate per ESPN Analytics. Linderbaum leads all centers with a 77% run block win rate as a rookie, while Powers is second among all guards (78%). Reader grades in Pro Football Focus' top ten among all interior defensive linemen, as well as pass rush and run defense. His size and strength pushes the pocket to stuff runners at the line of scrimmage or pressure the quarterback. His stats do not stand out, but his existence simply creates opportunities for those around him. The Ravens will go run-heavy regardless, but the possibility of third-string quarterback Anthony Brown playing in Tyler Huntley's (shoulder) place increases their reliability on Dobbins and Edwards to move the ball downfield. Bengals Secondary vs. Mark Andrews Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Andrews earned his third Pro Bowl berth this season. The tight end has 73 receptions for 847 yards and five scores. When Baltimore throws the ball, Andrews is the number one target. He's a vertical threat that stretches the field like a receiver as a tight end and posted over 75% of the Ravens receiving yards last week.. Here's a good look at him lining up and winning his matchups against Minkah Fitzpatrick, double covered by two linebackers, and Cam Sutton last week against the Steelers. Andrews had one of his best games of the season against the Bengals in Week 5. He hauled in eight catches for 89 yards and one touchdown, which were team highs. Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Tre Flowers, Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson, and Germaine Pratt will all see action against him on Sunday. The Bengals have allowed 76 catches (21st) for 772 yards (17th) and three touchdowns (4th) against tight ends this season. Flowers will seek revenge for his blown coverage on Andrews that allowed his score earlier this season. The injuries at receiver for the Ravens should keep most of the pass defense's attention on Andrews throughout the game.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok