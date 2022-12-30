CINCINNATI — New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner appeared on The Official Jets podcast this week and had glowing comments for the Bengals star wide receiver duo.

Gardner didn't get beat much in the Jets' 27-12 Week 3 loss to Cincinnati, but he still really respects the Bengals' receivers. He made a point to include Tee Higgins on his list of wideouts who don't get talked about enough.

"You know [Stefon] Diggs. Gabe Davis," Gardner said to begin his list. "One person who I think don't get mentioned too much is Tee Higgins. You know, because of Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins, he like that. And I think he just got 1,000 receiving yards or something like that again. He like that for sure. I think I went against pretty much every elite receiver."

The 2022 Pro Bowler faced his fair share of both players in that game and has had to cover the likes of Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill this season.

"I remember Chase, we talked after the game, we was laughing, joking," Gardner said about his interactions with Cincinnati's top playmaker. "Between the white lines we was going at it, you know, we're just talking. He was probably the first elite receiver who I was going at it with like as far as like we both was talking back and forth because I didn't know he was gonna be talking as much you know? But he was, and we were just going at it for sure."

When Gardner faced Chase this season, he allowed just 2 catches on 4 targets for 51 yards with 2 pass breakups.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati's 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok