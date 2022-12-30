Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.

CINCINNATI — A GQ article this year falsely claimed Ja'Marr Chase consistently bought clothes for Joe Burrow, but the receiver did get his quarterback some new pants for Christmas.

Chase highlighted the gift in his Thursday media session.

"I got him some pants," Chase said. "Some flares [flare bottoms], big bottoms. ... I picked them out. This is where y'all can say I shop for Joe now."

The standout wide receiver is hoping Burrow where's them ahead of Monday Night Football against Buffalo.

"No," Chase said when asked if Burrow has to wear the pants this season.

"But I hope he wears them this game."

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

