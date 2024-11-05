Report: Bengals Not Done Looking For Trades Following RB Deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals just traded for added running back depth this morning in Chicago's Khalil Herbert and reportedly aren't done. The Athletic's Dianna Russini posted on X that they are still looking for another deal.
"The Cincinnati Bengals trade with the Bears to get running back Khalil Herbert, and I was told they’re not done," Russini posted. "Cincinnati continues to look around the league for an addition on defense."
The Bengals have clear holes along the defensive line, and adding a defensive tackle or edge rusher would be a big boost to help Trey Hendrickson during his stellar 2024 season. Another cornerback depth piece couldn't hurt either.
