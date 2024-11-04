Bengals TE Mike Gesicki Credits Teammate Who Predicted His Explosion vs. the Raiders
CINCINNATI – Winning a game at Paycor Stadium for the first time in five tries this year and 301 days overall isn’t exactly “hit-the-lottery” rare for the Cincinnati Bengals, but that didn’t stop tight end Mike Gesicki from suggesting wide receiver Trenton Irwin might have the winning numbers for the next Mega Millions draw.
Gesicki caught five passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
And for him, yes, there was satisfaction derived from scarcity.
No one saw that type of game coming, except for Irwin.
“He came up to me at 11 a.m. today and he said "Do you have a touchdown dance ready?” said Gesicki, who answered that he didn’t.
"You're going into the game with no plan to score?” Irwin asked. “Bro, you've got to be ready. You're gonna go score today.”
Gesicki, who hadn’t scored joining the Bengals in the offseason, caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow in the third quarter to give the Bengals a 31-10 lead.
Then he caught a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the team ahead 38-17.
“Somebody go interview Trent and ask him what the lottery numbers are,” Gesicki said. “Because it's been nine weeks and I haven't scored, and today I got in twice.”
With no celebration planned, Gesicki did The Griddy after both scores, with teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who is known for the dance, following close behind on the first one, laughing at the tight end’s attempt.
“He should be laughing; it wasn’t great,” Gesicki said.
It was the fourth multi-touchdown game of Gesicki’s career and first since Week 6, 2022.
It was his third 100-yard game, and first since Week 6, 2021.
He accomplished both feats on the same play when the Raiders blew an assignment and Burrow made the easy throw for the 47-yard touchdown.
“I told everybody I just feel like I'm living right,” Gesicki said. “My wife probably could have scored on that play.
“A lot of the credit goes to Ja'Marr because of how much attention he gets,” Gesicki said. “It was just a fake screen, pump the screen to Ja'Marr and Joe put it out there. And like I said, Halle could have scored on that one. I'm grateful.”
In the last four games, Gesicki had just four catches for 24 yards.
"Gesicki is a guy we’ve been able to lean on," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I know there was a lull there in the season where he didn’t get a lot of targets, but that’s just the way this offense goes sometimes. Joe (Burrow) does a great job dispersing it to wherever the concept is calling for and what the defense gives you, and Mike has done an excellent job capitalizing on his opportunities.”
Gesicki is just the third tight end in franchise history to have at least two touchdowns and at least 100 receiving yards in a game.
The first to do it was Bob Trumpy, who had 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-31 tie against the Oilers in 1969.
The only other person to do it was Tyler Eifert, who had 104 yards and two touchdowns in the 2015 season opener, which also was against the Raiders.
Coincidentally, Eifert was in the stadium Sunday as the honorary Ruler of the Jungle who leads the crowd in a pregame “Who Dey” chant.
And Eifert was in the tunnel watching the players as they ran into the locker room when he shouted toward Gesicki, who came over to greet him.
“You’ve got to come to every game,” Gesicki told Eifert.
