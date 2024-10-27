Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals scored two touchdowns in a fourth consecutive home loss on Sunday. A performance that play-caller and head coach Zac Taylor took direct responsibility for postgame.
The 37-17 result left Cincinnati further stuck in the AFC playoff ranks at 3-5 as a team Taylor claimed is better than their record indicates.
"Everybody deserves better," Taylor said after another home loss. "We got great fans, great support. Haven't done enough to reward them. Haven't done enough to reward our players, and the work that goes on in this building, and we should feel more wins. We need to feel more wins. We haven't done enough to do that for ourselves. That's on us. There's no finger-pointing anywhere else, we got to take accountability for that, players and coaches.
"We're better than what our record indicates, but your record is what your record is. We've earned that. And so again, we put ourselves in a bad spot, but it's not a spot that we can't get ourselves out of, and I know that we believe that, and we're not even yet, at the halfway point of the season. And so again, there's going to be a lot of opportunity here. We just have to stick together and keep working. Find some wins and string it together."
The Bengals struggled mightily to run the ball again (2.9 yards per carry) and had its defense get shredded by another solid offense following a few good weeks from that unit. They are an inconsistent outfit that's so far incapable of beating good teams.
Entering November without a home win and multiple games back in the division leaves Taylor's team in a tight spot facing the Las Vegas Raiders this coming week.
