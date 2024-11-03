Joe Burrow Far From Satisfied After Bengals First 40-Point Performance This Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow tied his career-high with five passing touchdowns on Sunday, but he wasn't close to satisfied with a 41-24 win over the Raiders.
Cincinnati turned the ball over once on a Burrow pick-six and had a lull in the second half. Still, it was the team's first 40-plus-point outing of the season.
"Yeah, that's part of it," Burrow said about flushing things quickly before traveling to face Baltimore. "I'm not just gonna ignore the bad and dwell on the great that we did today. I don't think that's a recipe for improvement. I don't think that's a recipe for getting better. I'm gonna be hard on myself. I'm gonna be hard on us to execute the way that I feel like we need to execute. And I feel like we didn't put ourselves in great positions in times of that game to finish it off the right way. We ended up doing it. Defense came out big, but I think we could have done better."
Burrow hit four different players for scores and maneuvered the pocket like an assassin to start historically his best month of the football calendar.
Now they face a Baltimore team coming off a 41-10 drubbing of Denver.
"Yeah, I think just how this season has gone, knowing what's ahead of us, knowing what we're going to have to do to get back into this, one win isn't going to make or break our season," Burrow declared. "So now I'm gonna strive for perfection every day and every game. So until that happens, what's there to be happy about?"
A championship mindset.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue
'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season
Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'
Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers
'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished
Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home
Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns
Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD
Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast