Ja'Marr Chase Has Funny Take on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's NFC Championship Touchdown

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had a fun take on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's NFC Championship touchdown this past Sunday night. JSN struck on a nice scissors concept that sprung him free from Rams coverage out of the Seahawks backfield to score a key 14-yard strike in the first half of the 31-27 Seattle win.

The Bengals star commented on X that he would've gotten chipped by a defensive end on the play if it were him.

"I would have gotten chipped so hard," Chase posted with a laughing emoji.

The Bengals wideout is arguably the best pass catcher in the NFL, but Smith-Njigba has a case right there with him after catching 119 passes (fourth-best in the NFL) for 1,793 yards (first) and 10 touchdowns (10th).

Chase was an All-Pro selection with JSN this season after marking another great statline in Cincinnati's worst season during his NFL career. Chase marked the Bengals' lone representation in the AP's honors this year among either the First Team or Second Team.

The LSU product recorded 1,412 receiving yards across 125 catches and eight touchdowns. He wants to win, though, and made that clear in the locker room after Cincinnati's season-finale loss to the Browns earlier this month.

"Everybody should be motivated who's been on the team the past 2-3 years," Chase said after that loss to go 6-11. "They know how it's been. If you go into the offseason and you're not motivated, especially with what has happened this past season, you shouldn't be on the team. You shouldn't play football, period. That's my say about that."

He will obviously come ready to play next year during another prime season in his young NFL career, like he has every year since 2021.

Check out the full comment from Chase below:

I would have got chipped so hard 😂 https://t.co/HKvhj1bP1I — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 26, 2026

