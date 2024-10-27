Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-17 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati is 3-5 on the season and 0-4 at home. They haven't beat a team with a winning record this season. Here are our winners and losers from the loss:
Winners
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles
No one on the Bengals deserves to be in this category. Joe Burrow was the one player I considered and he played well on Sunday, but this was a "Make Us Believe" game. Instead,
Losers
Zac Taylor
Taylor opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Bengals' 39-yard with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
Joe Burrow threw a pass to Ja'Marr Chase behind the of scrimmage. Chase was tackled by Cooper DeJean for a two-yard loss.
The decision to go for it isn't an issue. It made sense. It was a poor play call and it didn't work.
“Just one call I wish we could've took back and changed to something else," Chase said. “But we called it, and it happened.”
I get going for it. I get throwing the ball, especially after a failed run on 3rd-and-1. I don't understand that play call, which is why Taylor leads off the losers this week.
For more on the failed 4th-and-1, go here.
Evan McPherson
McPherson missed a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter that would've given Cincinnati a 13-3 lead. The Eagles responded by going on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a touchdown that tied the game at 10. Instead of having the lead at halftime, the Bengals were tied and McPherson's miss was a big reason why.
“No, I don’t think it should have been tied," Taylor said. "We had opportunity on offense there. We had a close call on a third down that we ended up settling for a field goal, and then we missed a field goal. Three possessions in the first half, that’s as few as you’re ever going to have, and so when you’re not capitalizing on every single one of them, you felt like you left something out there on the field."
Entire Defense
The entire defense is on the losers list after allowing the Eagles to score on seven of their eight possessions, including three-straight touchdowns in the second and third quarter that helped them take control of the game.
"Just find ways to get off the field," Mike Hilton said. "Third-and-16, s***, we got to get off the field some way, some how. We're better than that, we gotta be better than that for us to have any shot."
The Bengals' defense didn't give them a shot to win on Sunday. The offense was far from perfect. Plenty of players could be on the losers list. If this team is going to right the ship, they have to play a heck of a lot better moving forward.
