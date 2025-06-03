All Bengals

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Bringing in Wide Receiver Gabe Davis for Visit as Aaron Rodgers Watch Continues

The Bengals have had to deal with Gabe Davis in the past...

James Rapien

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) on a catch in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play. Buffalo Bills At Cincinnati Bengals Week 17
CINCINNATI — Former Bills and Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis is set to visit the Steelers this week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis, 26, has 183 catches for 2,969 yards and 29 touchdowns in 74 career regular season games with the Bills and Jaguars.

He's scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday and will visit with the team on Thursday.

This is another sign that the Steelers are confident that Aaron Rodgers will be their next quarterback.

They traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason and then sent George Pickens to Dallas in a post-NFL Draft deal with the Cowboys.

Davis would give Rodgers another big target to throw to alongside Metcalf.

The Bengals play the Steelers on Oct. 16 and Nov. 16 this season.

