'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson spoke to the media on Tuesday following Cincinnati's latest voluntary workout at Paycor Stadium, noting how personal things have gotten.
Hendrickson did not participate amidst ongoing contract issues with the Bengals. He confirmed that he does not plan to play for one year and $16 million in cash this coming season. The star is "spent" with all of the contract drama.
"This was something that happened very quickly," Hendrickson said about his latest stances on the situation. "Same thing with the trade, same thing with the comments. These aren't something that I meditated on. It's something that I talked to my wife about. We prayed about it, and we address these things as Hendrickson's."
Hendrickson adamantly told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that the Bengals have not reached out to him about continued negotiations since the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of April.
It's clear he wants to be a Bengal long-term, but it's still not cemented for a player who posted 35 sacks over the past two seasons on bad defenses.
"I think that's one thing I found through this whole process, is the way I feel is not being conveyed," Hendrickson stated. "I am disappointed. I definitely love Cincinnati, so it's just this weird dilemma, right? And I think players go through it a lot more often. I'm just not going to let fear overtake me and also give me a platform glorify God in the good and in the bad. So, now I'm very blessed. So the perspectives I can't control. I'm a football player and I'm itching to play football."
Cincinnati's next mandatory workout is minicamp from June 10-12. He noted that head coach Zac Taylor entered the fray by telling him he'd be fined if does not participate in those sessions.
"A little bit transpired between me and Zac," He said. "We've tried to keep it the least amount personal as possible. But at some point in this process, it becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or however many days it is that if I don't show up, I will be fined, alludes to the fact that something won't get done in that time frame, and that, with the lack of communication post-draft made it evidently clear from my party, meaning my wife, my son, my agent, right? Like we're talking a small group of people, that I had to inform [them] that this might not work out. And that's unfortunate. I don't think it was necessary. I think we all should have hope for the best until proven otherwise."
Hendrickson isn't holding ill will against his coach in this messy stretch of the calendar.
"The fines that were communicated with me were talking about mandatory minicamp," Hendrickson noted about the Bengals' stance. "That's why I said there's about 20 days until then. I didn't understand the purpose behind [Zac Taylor] shooting me a text.
"We should have gone 25 days, but again, we can go through the process. I probably would have been upset a day before, an hour before, or 60 days ago."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Shemar Stewart's Father Shares Special Message With Him on Draft Night
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast