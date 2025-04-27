Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added six players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn't take a defensive tackle. It didn't take them long to address that position in free agency.
Cincinnati is signing Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III and Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory. Other notable signings including Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens and Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin.
It's also worth noting that the Bengals are signing Michigan longsnapper William Wagner. It's reasonable to think Wagner could compete with Cal Adomitis for that job in training camp.
Cincinnati also signed BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne to a three-year contract worth nearly $3 million according to Justin Melo.
None of the signings are official until the players pass a physical. Check out all of the Bengals college free agent additions below:
- Notre Dame DL Howard Cross III (per Tom Pelissero)
- Arkansas DT Eric Gregory (per Tom Pelissero)
- Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin (per Jeremy Fowler)
- Cincinnati WR Jamoi Mayes (per Justin Melo)
- Oklahoma State WR Rashod Owens (per Jordan Schultz)
- Michigan LS William Wagner (per UofMCoverage)
- West Virginia TE Kole Taylor (per Justin Melo)
- Auburn QB Payton Thorne (per Tom Pelissero)
- BYU OT Caleb Etienne (per Justin Melo)
- Duke WR Jordan Moore (per Tom Pelissero)
- Arizona RB Quali Conley (per Aaron Wilson)
