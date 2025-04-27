All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency

The Bengals made some notable additions!

James Rapien

Aug 31, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) reaches for a pass during the third quarter against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA: Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) reaches for a pass during the third quarter against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added six players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn't take a defensive tackle. It didn't take them long to address that position in free agency.

Cincinnati is signing Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III and Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory. Other notable signings including Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens and Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin.

It's also worth noting that the Bengals are signing Michigan longsnapper William Wagner. It's reasonable to think Wagner could compete with Cal Adomitis for that job in training camp.

Cincinnati also signed BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne to a three-year contract worth nearly $3 million according to Justin Melo.

None of the signings are official until the players pass a physical. Check out all of the Bengals college free agent additions below:

