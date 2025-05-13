'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson isn't blind to seeing what other big contracts defensive ends have received this offseason. It's part of the hang-up in getting him under contract long-term following new deals in recent months for Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, and Danielle Hunter.
All three of those players are making at least $35.5 million per season on new deals, while Hendrickson is scheduled to play for $16 million in cash this season. A stretch that followed his best NFL campaign and discussions of making him right last offseason.
"We're just not agreeing on some parts of what was communicated because there weren't verbal numbers that could forecast what Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and Danielle Hunter are getting," Hendrickson said. "So having that conversation in July of 2024, does not forecast May of 2025."
To his credit, Hendrickson took the high road throughout these comments, but the pay gap is the pay gap at a position where he's been at or right near the top of NFL sack totals since becoming a Bengal.
"It wasn't even to that point," Hendrickson said about the Bengals saying they'd give him a market deal. "And credit to a well-run organization like the Bengals, there was nothing in stone, right? They can say they've done right by me, and that's okay with my family, if that's the way it goes. So be it. I'm not going to apologize for the rates of the defensive ends being paid in the National Football League.
"I also think it should be celebrated that talent has made its way into Cincinnati, multiple places, linebacker, offensive line, wide receiver, quarterback. I mean, there's no place that doesn't have a stud, including B.J. Hill, you know. So he's incredible. So those are the kind of conversations that took place, which was basically, 'Go do it, play it out. We'll take care of you.' And that's the Cliff Notes of it. It's not a direct quote, nor do I plan on quoting them in any way, shape, or form. It's just disappointing, being on the other side of it and seeing where we are now taking on that risk and trying to lead the 27th-best defense in the country."
Cincinnati's defense will obviously be much worse if Hendrickson ends up sticking to his word and not playing on his current contract in 2025.
