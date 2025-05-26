All Bengals

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

Another stellar catch by Chase.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs down field after a catch during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs down field after a catch during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-setting 2024 season, leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Chase finalized a contract with the Bengals in March. Not only is he participating in the offseason program, but he made a terrific one-handed catch last week.

"It would have been nice if it was cleaner," Chase told Dan Hoard.

Watch the play below:

Published
