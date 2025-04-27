Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added six players to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They picked Shemar Stewart in round one, followed by Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dylan Fairchild on day two. They added Barrett Carter, Jalen Rivers and Tahj Brooks on day three.
"I think the theme is they love football, all six of these guys," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the draft. "Some I know better than others, but that's what you took away - they just love talking football, they love being around football and they love their teammates. They made huge impacts on the programs that they were at, and by huge impact I mean not only on the field, but talked about them off the field and the impact that they made there. That means something to us."
The Bengals double dipped at two positions: linebacker and guard. We talked with all six picks on conference calls minutes after they were picked. Listen to conference calls for all six picks below. For more of our thoughts on their draft class, go here.
