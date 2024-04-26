Tennessee Titans Make Shocking Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan made one of the most shocking moves of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
He's now the Titans head coach and Callahan's new squad took Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Sweat is considered the top nose tackle in this year's class, but character concerns were expected to force him down the board. Instead, he's headed to Nashville.
