Look: Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Media Grades
CINCINNATI — The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books as major outlets release draft grades for the Bengals' 10 selections.
Check out some of the grades from top outlets.
CBS Sports: A-
"The Bengals attacked their needs with authority in this class. Defensive tackle," Chris Trapasso wrote. "Tight end. Edge rusher. Even added a pair of offensive linemen, and started with Mims who, if healthy, can eventually be the best blocker from this class. Jenkins and Jackson are two different defensive tackle types. Jenkins was the finest run defender in the class. Jackson is a nose tackle by frame and has three-technique talent getting up the field after the quarterback.
"I am a tick concerned about his poor workout. Burton is not your classic Round 3 receiver -- he has borderline first-round talent as one of the truly premier vertical threats. All and McLachlan are two reasonable talented pass-catching tight ends, and keep an eye on Johnson as an ascending rusher who can climb the depth chart because of his explosiveness and glimpses of hand work."
ESPN: B
"The Bengals hit needs with all four of their top picks. Amarius Mims (18) might have been a top-five pick if he had a little more experience; he made just eight career starts at Georgia," Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "He has outstanding physical abilities and some of the longest arms I've ever seen. He'll likely slot in as a rookie starter at right tackle."
"OT Amarius Mims (18) has major upside but isn't as much of a slam dunk as other linemen who went in the first round," Rob Maddi wrote. "Had a strong second day, getting DT Kris Jenkins, WR Jermaine Burton and DL McKinnley Jackson. TE Tanner McLachlan in the sixth has plenty of potential."
USA TODAY: B
"Felt like your typically solid, if often unspectacular, Cincy draft," Nate Davis wrote. "First-round OT Amarius Mims (Georgia), second-round DT Kris Jenkins (Michigan), and third-round WR Jermaine Burton (Alabama) all virtually certain to be starters ... no later than 2025. No panic here at all despite those trade demands by DE Trey Hendrickson and WR Tee Higgins."
"The Bengals had a clear mission to beef up along the lines," Matt Verdarame wrote. "Cincinnati spent three of its four picks in the trenches, including the ultimate boom-or-bust choice with Mims, who started only eight games in college. The Bengals also took a wild card in Burton, whose tape is great but has legitimate off-field concerns."
PFF: B+
"Cincinnati beefs up its pass protection in front of Joe Burrow by adding the massive Mims," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "He’s a fantastic athlete for his size but struggled with injuries at Georgia. Regardless, he allowed just six quarterback pressures across 402 career pass-blocking snaps and should start very soon, as Trent Brown is only a short-term solution at right tackle."
