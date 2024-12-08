Another Bills win would give Josh Allen yet another NFL record
When the Buffalo Bills selected Josh Allen as their top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, very few could have envisioned the player he's become for the Bills ever since then. Allen has accomplished a ton of statistical firsts and broken records in his seven-year career to date. Unfortunately, many outside Bills Mafia won't give him the respect he deserves until he delivers MVP awards and more importantly, Super Bowl wins. However, we won't stop elevating him regardless and today, he has a chance to add another accomplishment to his resume.
The Bills have an opportunity to pick up their 11th win of the season, and with that, Allen would have the most wins by a quarterback through their first seven seasons. This is more about how successful the team has been since his arrival and is a notch in Coach McDermott's belt too. This year's team is off to the best start in decades, and the players have said it's just different among the players and in the locker room.
While the accolades for Allen are commendable, it is often perceived that without a Super Bowl victory, he will not receive the widespread respect and recognition as one of the greatest in his position from fans beyond the Bills' fanbase and numerous national media members. Speaking of accolades, Allen needs 13 more touchdowns to add to his record of consecutive seasons with 40+ touchdowns in a season, which currently sits at four. That said, it might be difficult to get since there is a real possibility that he plays little to none in the season's final week.
Returning to this week's action, the Bills are heading to the West Coast to face the Rams, and securing a victory will be challenging. Despite the Rams' 6-6 record, their talent is undeniable. Nevertheless, I'm confident that Buffalo will return with another win, as I've boldly predicted in my latest forecast. I anticipate Buffalo's victory and a loss for the Chiefs, which would position Buffalo at the top of the AFC playoff seeding.