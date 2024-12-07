Bills-Rams bold predictions: Josh Allen shines, James Cook dominates
The Buffalo Bills are pursuing their 11th win of the season and hopes to keep pace with the Chiefs in the fight for the number one seed in the AFC. A win, followed by a loss from the Chiefs will put the Bills in the driver's seat given their earlier win over Kansas City. There are still five weeks to go in the regular season and plenty of time for the Bills to secure the top seed. How nice would it be to force teams to come to Buffalo in January for postseason play?
Regarding bold predictions, the idea is to go bold but within the realm of possibility. That said, CBS Sports made bold predictions for Week 14 and said both Los Angeles teams will defeat the AFC's top two seeds. Ok, I said within the realm of possibility and there is no way the Rams beat the Bills, right? Unfortunately, the Rams are a team I would be careful with and not sleep on. They are a talented team fighting for a playoff spot.
Bills will win, Chiefs will not
This prediction stands out as it's not specifically about the Bills game, yet it remains my firm choice. The Chargers are a solid team, and the Chiefs haven't exactly been impressive lately. Buffalo will beat the Rams, and the Chiefs will lose to the Chargers, putting the Bills in the AFC's top spot in the playoff race.
MVP performance from Josh Allen, 2+ rushing and 2+ passing touchdowns
Josh Allen is tied with Hall of Famer Steve Young for the most games scoring at least two rushing and two passing touchdowns in a game with four. Allen last accomplished this feat in Week One against the Cardinals and is the leading active quarterback with 58 rushing touchdowns, 17 behind Cam Newton. Allen will add two more against the Rams, and pull within 15 of the record.
James Cook goes for 120 yards, team hits 200 for the game
The Rams have a very good defensive front when it comes to getting pressure on quarterbacks, with four guys over 30 pressures and 4.5 sacks. However, the Rams rank 28th allowing 144.2 yards per game on the ground. Cook had one of his best games last week going for 107 yards on just 14 carries. This week against the Rams, he'll rush for more than 120 yards, and the Bills pile up over 200 total on the ground.
