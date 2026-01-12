Projecting Bills' depleted WR group after Gabe Davis' disturbing injury vs. Jaguars
Now down another wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills’ pass-catching corps is starting to resemble a MASH unit.
Joshua Palmer was placed on Injured Reserve before the team’s Wild Card matchup, during which Gabe Davis appeared to be lost for the rest of the season with an injury to the same knee that forced him to miss much of the 2024 campaign. And with Curtis Samuel remaining on IR, the Bills’ outlook at the WR position is beginning to look pretty bleak.
Laying it out
Without Palmer and perhaps Davis for the rest of the year, Buffalo is down to just four healthy wide receivers on its active roster — Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, Tyrell Shavers and Keon Coleman. Shakir and Cooks enjoyed big games during an opening-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Coleman and Shavers each made a slight impact. Shavers left the game briefly due to a knee injury but returned.
Mecole Hardman and Stephen Gosnell are each on the practice squad.
Potential replacements
If Davis is indeed lost for an extended time, the obvious replacement to fill the void left by his absence would be to elevate Hardman from the practice squad or even promote him to the active roster if Davis is placed on IR. Hardman has already appeared in two games for the Bills this season, primarily as a return man, and has plenty of postseason experience.
However, there could be an outside chance Samuel returns from IR, where he has remained since Nov. 28 with elbow and neck injuries. The former big-ticket free-agent acquisition has been a disappointment through two seasons with the team, but has enjoyed a few big moments, including during last year’s postseason, when he scored two touchdowns receiving, one during the AFC Championship Game. He has seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown through six games played this season.
Whichever route the Bills take to replace Davis, the options are getting slimmer and slimmer as the weeks go on. Buffalo may also want to look into bringing in another player at the position through free agency this week before they face off with their Divisional Round opponent, the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo's favorite football team.