Bills could get 3 star reinforcements back in time for Divisional Round vs. Broncos

There are no guarantees, but the window has been left open for the Buffalo Bills to get three star reinforcements back in time for their Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Injuries have been a significant issue for the Bills all season, and a few players’ ailments may take a positive turn at the right time.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a sack in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The situation

Ed Oliver had been out for months due to a bicep injury before a knee injury sustained during rehab extended his absence. However, this past week, Sean McDermott did not close the door on the team’s top defensive tackle, at the very least, returning to practice if the Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Additionally, after missing Sunday’s win over Jacksonville due to an ankle injury, Maxwell Hairston will be doing all he can to make his way back into the lineup on Saturday against the Broncos. The rookie cornerback left the Bills’ season finale against the New York Jets and was deemed unlikely to play early in the week leading into the Wild Card Round. However, the fact that he wasn’t placed on Injured Reserve means he has a chance to return at some point in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) carries the ball defended by New York Jets cornerback Tre Brown (30) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Lastly, Ty Johnson missed Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury. But he was deemed questionable entering the game, which could point toward a quick recovery in time for him to suit up against the Broncos.

Time will tell which players, if any, are ready to play on Saturday. But there are, at the very least, signs that a few players could be back on the field and ready to contribute.

