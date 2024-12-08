Prediction Panel's lone dissenter sees Rams as streak busters vs. Bills
There always seems to be one in every crowd.
Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panelists are all on the same side of the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams matchup except for one lone wolf. Going against his five colleagues, SI writer Matthew Verderame selected the Rams (6-6) to upset the visiting Bills (10-2) when the two clash at SoFi Stadium December 8.
According to DraftKings, the Bills are a 3.5-point road favorite over the Rams as of Sunday morning. The five experts not named Verderame predicted that red-hot Buffalo will extend its current seven-game win streak. As always, the MMQB weekly picks are straight up and do not take the point spread into account.
While the Bills have already locked up a fifth consecutive AFC East division title, they are 1.0 game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC No. 1 seed. Buffalo's holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs in the race for a first-round postseason bye.
Buffalo has the second-best point differential (+131) in the NFL behind only the Detroit Lions (+183).
On the other hand, the Rams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. Los Angeles has three other teams ahead of them for the final wildcard spot, which is currently held by the Washington Commanders (8-5). In other words, LA will be desperate for a win, but their defense may wind up being a hindrance.
The Rams allow 5.68 yards per play to opposing offenses - 25th out of 32 teams. The Bills average 5.8 yards per play and have scored at least 30 points six games in a row. QB1 Josh Allen is 2-0 all-time against the Rams with two 30+ point efforts.
It could be a favorable matchup for James Cook and Buffalo's ground game. Los Angeles has permitted 125+ net rush yards in each of his last three outings. The Philadelphia Eagles piled up 314 yards rushing in Week 12.
MMQB Week 14 Picks (Bills at Rams)
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Rams
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
