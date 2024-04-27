5 Potential Targets For Browns On Day 3 Of NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft concludes today with Rounds 4-7 remaining for teams to continue bolstering their rosters. For the Browns specifically, general manager Andrew Berry has four picks left to play with, the first of which is scheduled for pick 156 in the fifth round.
There are certainly still a number of players the Browns will have their eyes on over the final day of the draft. Some of them may require some aggressiveness from Berry to move up and grab them. Here are five potential targets for Cleveland.
1) LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – LB, Clemson
The Browns could use a linebacker and Trotter Jr. is probably the best option still available in the
class. The son of Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter, Trotter Jr. comes with an obvious football pedigree. He's processes what he sees very quickly and can hold his own in coverage.
In 2023, the Clemson product had 15 tackles for loss,l and 5.5 sacks on way to being named First-Team All-ACC. Over the last two seasons he has 12 combined sacks, four interceptions and 10 defensed passes.
2) Ja'Tavion Sanders – TE, Texas
Where there's smoke there's fire and the Browns have shown plenty of interest throughout the pre-draft process in adding a tight end. It makes sense considering they lost 2020 draftee Harrison Bryant in free agency last month. Sanders represents the best available at the position.
There was thought he could be a second-round pick so for him to still be available going into round four is pretty remarkable. If the Browns want to land the athletic specimen though, they'll have to make a move up from their next pick at 156 overall.
3) Decamerion Richardson – CB, Mississippi State
Berry loves having a stockpile of cornerbacks and Richardson is surely a player they have their eyes on entering the later rounds today. Notablly, the Mississippi State product took a top-30 visit with the Browns. Richardson is an elite tackler from the CB spot, which isn't always the case, especially for guys fresh out of college.
A 4.34-forty shows he has the speed to recover quickly if beaten in a route and he plays a pretty physical brand of football in coverage. His technique could use some work but he'd have some great talents to learn from in Cleveland.
4) Erick All – TE, Iowa
Sticking with the tight end theme, All is the next great Iowa tight end and still available going into day three. Injuries are the biggest reason he's still available at this point. Last fall he tore his ACL, thus ending his season. And in 2022 a back injury cut his season short. If he can stay healthy he can be a weapon at the next level though.
He's a really good route runner with some rawness as a run blocker. If the Browns end up staying put at 156, All could end up being in play for them in Round 5
5) Lideatrick Griffin – WR, Mississippi State
Berry made a statement on Friday by picking a defensive tackle and guard that wide receiver isn't quite the priority outsiders thought it was. That said he's never not drafted one. "Tulu" Griffin represents a late round option for Cleveland if Berry sticks with that trend. He did visit with the Browns during the pre-draft process.
During his junior and senior seasons, Griffin caught 90 passes for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns. He's lightening quick, posting a 4.43-forty at the NFL Combine and has experience as a returner as well.
