Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward defended his defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon following the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Going into the season, many folks expected the Cleveland Browns to be legit on defense and perhaps a step back on offense with a backup quarterback. To this point in the season, Cleveland is 3-7 and it has been the total opposite.

After another game passes where the Browns were gashed by the run, cornerback Denzel Ward doesn't believe this falls on defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

"I don't think he's on the hot seat," Ward said to the media on Monday. "I don't think all the blame should be on Joe. He's a great coordinator."

Cleveland is operating with very poor defensive tackle play that is hurting them in the run game, but there is more than that going on. Frustrations on that side of the ball are boiling over.

"If something happens out there it's not just Joe, we're all in this together. I don't think all the pressure, all the blame should be on Joe," Ward stated.

Cleveland will be tasked with putting together a better performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have plenty of guys who can hurt you and a quarterback as smart as they come in Tom Brady. It might be time for the Browns to talk less and perform more.

