Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

To this point it has looked like the Cleveland Browns have gotten a steal in rookie defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Cleveland Browns grabbed themselves a first-round player in the third round of the NFL Draft to this point in his rookie year. The third-rounder, Martin Emerson Jr., has been lights out for the Browns who did not have a first-round pick after trading for Deshaun Watson.

According to Pro Football Focus and their 2022 re-draft, they think Emerson should have ended up a first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills at No. 23. The AFC favorites swap out Kaiir Elam for the better player in Emerson, which would be a no-brainer.

“Emerson has been a major steal for the Browns, as they selected him in the third round and he’s already a big-time difference-maker. Across 218 coverage snaps, he’s allowed just 253 passing yards while forcing eight incompletions and making six solo stops. Kaiir Elam hasn’t been bad by any means, but for the fun of this exercise, we’ll make the switch.”

The Browns will take the value they were able to get in the third round. It is a testament to the front office’s work, as well as the scouting department and coaching staff.

